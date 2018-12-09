Ayers will not become Trump's chief of staff; Mnuchin, Meadows considered - sources

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President's Chief of Staff Nick Ayers (R) and his wife Jamie Floyd with their children pose for pictures in the Oval Office at the White House in this social media photo released by Vice President Mike Pence's office in Washington, DC, U.S., on July 28, 2017. Courtesy Vice President's office/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nick Ayers will not become U.S. President Donald Trump's next chief of staff, and the president is considering two other officials instead, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The president is considering current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Republican Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, one source said.

Ayers, currently Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, tweeted that he would be leaving the White House shortly. Sources said he would be joining a political action committee.

"I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause," he wrote on Twitter, in a reference to Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Trump will decide on his new chief of staff by the end of the year, the sources said. The president said on Saturday that current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would leave the post by year's end.

One source said Trump had sought a two-year commitment from Ayers and that Ayers was unable to agree to that.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)

