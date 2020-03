This content was published on March 12, 2020 3:46 PM

BAKU (Reuters) - An Azeri woman who was quarantined after returning from Iran has died from coronavirus, Azerbaijan's first death from the virus, the country's emergency crisis centre said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

