This content was published on March 16, 2020 9:27 AM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain reported the Gulf's first death from the new coronavirus on Monday, as the total number of confirmed infections in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stood at 965.

The deceased woman was a 65-year-old Bahraini citizen who had underlying health conditions, the health ministry said on Twitter.

Bahrain has reported 214 cases of the disease so far.

Many cases in the Gulf are linked to travel with Iran, which on Sunday raised its toll to 724 dead and more than 13,900 infected.

Dozens of Bahrain's cases were confirmed among citizens evacuated from Iran on flights chartered by Bahraini authorities last week.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle and Alex Richardson)

