This content was published on October 27, 2019 1:12 PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.

Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests demanding the government resign swept the country, with no resolution to the crisis in sight.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington, editing by Deepa Babington)

