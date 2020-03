This content was published on March 16, 2020 8:47 AM

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Monday that Beijing logged six new imported cases of coronavirus on Monday as of 2 p.m., according to the official China Central Television (CCTV).

Of the new cases, four were from Spain, while two were from the UK.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018