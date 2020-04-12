This content was published on April 12, 2020 9:46 AM

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing schools closed by the coronavirus outbreak will reopen to senior high school students and senior middle school students, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Senior high school students are set to return to campus on April 27, and senior students at middle schools will return to campus on May 11, said spokesman Li Yi at a press conference, according to the CCTV report.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

