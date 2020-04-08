This content was published on April 8, 2020 11:01 AM

MINSK (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus topped 1,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, reporting 205 new infections, a record daily rise.

The total number of cases rose to 1,066, but there was no change in the number of deaths, which remained at 13. Belarus is seeing average daily growth in cases of around 20-25%, according to Reuters calculations.

President Alexander Lukashenko has called the coronavirus a "psychosis" that can be fought with vodka, saunas and driving tractors, but some of his citizens are taking matters into their own hands to protect themselves.

Belarus has not closed its borders, introduced quarantine measures or asked people to follow social distancing guidelines.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Giles Elgood)

