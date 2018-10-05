Belarus declares two foreign "spies" persona non grata
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus has declared two foreign citizens accused of being spies as persona non grata, the head of the KGB state security service told reporters on Friday.
"This week, two people, we've declared them persona non grata," Valery Vakulchik said, without providing any further details.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jan Harvey)
