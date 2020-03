This content was published on March 13, 2020 12:25 PM

FILE PHOTO: Students wear protective masks as they walk past an ambulance car near a dormitory in Minsk, Belarus March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus has recorded 27 people infected with coronavirus, six more than a day before, the health ministry said at a televised briefing on Friday.

Belarus has reported no deaths so far.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Australia's minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; editing by Matthias Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018