This content was published on March 31, 2020 11:38 AM

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday a patient who tested positive for coronavirus had died, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus, the Belta news agency reported.

Belarus had 152 confirmed cases as of Monday.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

