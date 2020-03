This content was published on March 27, 2020 7:03 PM

FILE PHOTO: A container is pictured in a street on the Dutch-Belgian border during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Meerle, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus crisis by two weeks until April 18, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.

Belgium's government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Friday to determine the country's next steps in the crisis, after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 7,000.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alex Richardson)

