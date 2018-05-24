External Content

FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi leaves after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the second day of consultations at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018.

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday his Forza Italia party would vote against the coalition government of the 5-Star Movement and League in a parliamentary confidence motion expected next week. Forza Italia was allied with the far-right League in an inconclusive March national election. Berlusconi gave his blessing to his ally to hold talks with 5-Star earlier this month after all other political options appeared blocked. However, Berlusconi said in a statement that the programme drawn up by the two parties was "a naive book of dreams". He added: "We can do no other than confirm our decision to vote no in the confidence motion and be in opposition..." Forza Italia's votes are not necessary for the 5-Star/League coalition to obtain a majority in parliament. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

