External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 5, 2018 9:42 AM Oct 5, 2018 - 09:42

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has reported an outbreak of bird flu virus on a farm in the southern district of Plovdiv, the national food safety agency said on Friday. Due to the virus, found on a farm in the village of Manolsko Konare near the Balkan country's second-largest city of Plovdiv, all birds at the farm will be culled, the agency said without disclosing their number. "A three-km protection zone and a 10-km observation area around the livestock area were set up," the agency said in a statement, adding that a ban on the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and trade in eggs, had been imposed. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters