This content was published on August 7, 2019 7:41 AM

Broken windows are pictured at the Tax Authority building at Oesterbro, where an explosion occured near Nordhavn Station, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 7, 2019. Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A large blast hit the Danish Tax Agency's office in Copenhagen late on Tuesday, although the cause of the explosion was unclear, police said on Twitter.

The explosion caused a halt to trains in an area called Nordhavn, just north of the city centre. Two people were inside the tax agency's building but both are unharmed, police told Danish media.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

