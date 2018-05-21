External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 21, 2018 1:38 PM May 21, 2018 - 13:38

BAKU (Reuters) - Two people were killed and two were wounded on Monday in a blast in a cafe in the capital of Azerbaijan, an official from the health ministry said. The explosion hit a small cafe in a suburb of Baku next to a shopping centre. There was no official reason for the blast but a source at the emergency ministry told Reuters it was caused by gas leakage. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters