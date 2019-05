This content was published on May 30, 2019 9:00 AM

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion near a military training centre in the Afghan capital on Thursday killed at least six people and wounded six more, two security officials said, without elaborating.

The cause of the blast, near the Marshal Fahim National Defense University, was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram