This content was published on June 1, 2019 11:38 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Blasts at an explosives plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk in central Russia injured around 15 people on Saturday, TASS and Interfax news agency reported, citing the local health ministry.

A section of the building where the blasts occurred was partially destroyed and a fire broke out at the facility, where explosives and ammunition were stored, the news agencies said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Smith)

