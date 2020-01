This content was published on January 4, 2020 6:19 PM

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two loud blasts were heard in Baghdad early Saturday evening, Reuters witnesses said. It was not immediately possible to confirm the causes or locations.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)

