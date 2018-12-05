External Content

Businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the opening of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (reuters_tickers)

(Reuters) - Billionaire Michael Bloomberg said he was likely to sell his financial data and news company Bloomberg LP if he runs for president, Business Insider reported https://read.bi/2BSGAXZ, citing an interview he gave to a local radio station. Bloomberg said he would either sell the company, or put it in a blind trust, but that at his age, 76, it makes more sense to sell it, according to the report. "I think at my age, if selling it is possible, I would do that," Bloomberg reportedly said in the interview with Radio Iowa. Bloomberg LP declined to comment. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

