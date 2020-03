This content was published on March 17, 2020 8:00 PM

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia will close its borders to non-residents and suspend all international flights to combat the spread of coronavirus, the interim government announced on Tuesday.

The measures will take effect over the next three days and remain in place until March 31, the government said.

Bolivia has confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; writing by Cassandra Garrison)

