LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's electoral tribunal said on Thursday it had proposed new dates between June 7 and Sept. 6 to the country's legislative assembly for holding presidential elections that were delayed by a global coronavirus pandemic.

The ballot, initially meant to be held on May 3, is a re-run of a fraught October election last year that sparked widespread protests and violence, and eventually led to the resignation of long-term leftist leader Evo Morales.

