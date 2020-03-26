This content was published on March 26, 2020 7:14 PM

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's former President Evo Morales arrives to a rally in Mendoza, Argentina March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Ruiz

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's electoral tribunal said on Thursday it had proposed new dates between June 7 and Sept. 6 to the country's legislative assembly for holding presidential elections that were delayed by a global coronavirus pandemic.

The ballot, initially meant to be held on May 3, is a re-run of a fraught October election last year that sparked widespread protests and violence, and eventually led to the resignation of long-term leftist leader Evo Morales.

(Reporting by Sergio Limachi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chris Reese)

