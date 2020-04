This content was published on April 17, 2020 4:24 PM

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he spoke to Justice Minister Sergio Moro about reopening the country's borders, a measure he said he supported.

Bolsonaro added it's not up to him to decide whether or not social distancing measures should be relaxed in states and cities since the supreme court ruled that governors and mayors are responsible for the decisions.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello)

