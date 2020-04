This content was published on April 3, 2020 1:46 PM

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts while meeting supporters as he arrives at Alvorada Palace, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.

"You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment," he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes)

