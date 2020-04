This content was published on April 28, 2020 3:22 PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - A bomb detonated on an oil tanker in the northern Syrian city of Afrin and killed at least 10 people according to initial reports, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

Anadolu, without citing sources, said the blast was a "terror attack". It provided no further details.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

