ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A bomb blast in a four-storey building in the town of Afrin in northwest Syria killed seven civilians and four Free Syrian Army members overnight, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

It said the bomb, which it described as planted by terrorists, exploded as the Syrian fighters conducted a search after sweeping into the town with Turkish forces on Sunday, declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

