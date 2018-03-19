External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 19, 2018 8:51 AM Mar 19, 2018 - 08:51

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A bomb blast in a four-storey building in the town of Afrin in northwest Syria killed seven civilians and four Free Syrian Army members overnight, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday. It said the bomb, which it described as planted by terrorists, exploded as the Syrian fighters conducted a search after sweeping into the town with Turkish forces on Sunday, declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters