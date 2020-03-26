This content was published on March 26, 2020 10:41 AM

An undated photo shows a 3-D print of a SARS-CoV-2 particle, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. NIH/Handout via REUTERS.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Robert Bosch on Thursday said it has developed a diagnostic tool for detecting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in under three hours, potentially aiding the challenge of understanding how far the virus has spread.

Bosch's rapid molecular diagnostic test, which runs on its Vivalytic analysis device, can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in under two and a half hours, measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.

Another advantage of the rapid test is that it can be performed directly at the point of care, Bosch said, eliminating the need to transport samples.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

