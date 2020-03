This content was published on March 30, 2020 7:20 PM

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana has recorded its first three cases of coronavirus, health minister Lemogang Kwape said on state television on Monday.

Kwape said the three people who had tested positive for the virus were currently in quarantine and had recently travelled to Britain and Thailand.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Franklin Paul)

