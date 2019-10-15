SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A seven-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday in the northeast Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing at least one person, a rescue worker told TV channel GloboNews.

Three people were found alive and one dead so far, a rescue worker told Globonews, without giving an estimate of total victims. Television footage showed a handful of rescuers in orange suits digging through a massive pile of wreckage in a residential part of Fortaleza, the capital of Ceara state.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters