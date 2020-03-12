This content was published on March 12, 2020 5:15 PM

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Chief of the Secretariat of Social Communication (SECOM) Fabio Wajngarten looks on during the ceremony marking his 400 days in office at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 5, 2020. Picture taken February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has been diagnosed with coronavirus following a second confirmatory test, the presidency's communications office said on Thursday.

Wajngarten accompanied Bolsonaro on a recent trip to the U.S. and posted a photograph on Instagram standing next to Donald Trump. In the statement, Brazil said it had already notified U.S. authorities of the positive test.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

