BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has been diagnosed with coronavirus following a second confirmatory test, the presidency's communications office said on Thursday.

Wajngarten accompanied Bolsonaro on a recent trip to the U.S. and posted a photograph on Instagram standing next to Donald Trump. In the statement, Brazil said it had already notified U.S. authorities of the positive test.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters