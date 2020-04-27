BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government is working on a plan to gradually open up economic activity again, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Monday, adding he expects professional soccer matches to resume behind closed doors shortly.

Productivity and competition secretary Carlos da Costa said the government is in talks with the country's CBF soccer federation but the timing remained uncertain, while work and pensions secretary Bruno Bianco said government measures to combat the coronavirus crisis have saved around 4 million jobs.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chris Reese)

