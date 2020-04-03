This content was published on April 3, 2020 6:36 PM

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta's approval rating has soared to 76% over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, while the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro slipped to 33%, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

The minister and president have been at odds, with Mandetta advocating for strong social distancing while Bolsonaro argues the slowdown in the economy from tough lockdowns will hurt Brazilians more by causing widespread unemployment.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Chris Reese)

