SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta's approval rating has soared to 76% over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, while the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro slipped to 33%, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

The minister and president have been at odds, with Mandetta advocating for strong social distancing while Bolsonaro argues the slowdown in the economy from tough lockdowns will hurt Brazilians more by causing widespread unemployment.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Chris Reese)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters