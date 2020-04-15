BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that health secretary Wanderson de Oliveira has resigned, as tensions between Minister Henrique Mandetta and President Jair Bolsonaro over the handling of the coronavirus crisis escalate.

Mandetta told his team that he himself is likely to be fired by Bolsonaro this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, raising the prospect of political turmoil in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

