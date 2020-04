This content was published on April 16, 2020 5:44 PM

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta gestures during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Minister Henrique Mandetta on Thursday urged Brazilians to keep avoiding gatherings, saying the worst part of the coronavirus outbreak was not over.

Mandetta, who earlier said he expected to be replaced by Friday at the latest, added that the fight against COVID-19 respiratory disease would be a long one that would not be resolved in a week.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Christian Plumb)

