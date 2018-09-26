Brazil opinion poll shows Bolsonaro leads Haddad by 6 points
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro (L) in Brasilia, Brazil September 4, 2018 and Fernando Haddad in Curitiba, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photos(reuters_tickers)
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has held his lead ahead of the Oct. 7 election with 27 percent of voter support, but Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad is close behind with 21 percent, a new opinion poll showed on Wednesday.
The survey by polling firm Ibope confirmed other recent polls and showed that support for center-left candidate Ciro Gomes is hovering in the 12-percent area, while business-friendly former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin is stagnant at 8 percent.
The poll commissioned by the CNI industry lobby surveyed 2,000 voters across Brazil on Sept. 22-24 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Reuters