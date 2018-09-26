External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 26, 2018 6:27 PM Sep 26, 2018 - 18:27

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro (L) in Brasilia, Brazil September 4, 2018 and Fernando Haddad in Curitiba, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photos (reuters_tickers)

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has held his lead ahead of the Oct. 7 election with 27 percent of voter support, but Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad is close behind with 21 percent, a new opinion poll showed on Wednesday. The survey by polling firm Ibope confirmed other recent polls and showed that support for center-left candidate Ciro Gomes is hovering in the 12-percent area, while business-friendly former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin is stagnant at 8 percent. The poll commissioned by the CNI industry lobby surveyed 2,000 voters across Brazil on Sept. 22-24 and has a margin of error of two percentage points. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters