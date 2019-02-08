SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's medical condition is improving, he has no fever and is quickly overcoming a bout of pneumonia, his spokesman said on Friday.

A nasogastric tube and another tube draining liquid that accumulated where his colostomy bag had been attached to his intestine have been removed, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Sao Paulo hospital where he is being treated. Bolsonaro, who was stabbed during the election campaign in September, ate chicken broth and jelly.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram