This content was published on March 18, 2020 8:19 PM

A man wearing a protective mask outside Rocinha Slum waits for a public bus during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Two more people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazil, the Sao Paulo state health authority said on Wednesday, bringing confirmed deaths from the infectious disease in the country to three.

The two people were 65 and 80 years old, the Sao Paulo Health Secretariat said.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Brad Haynes)

