Brazil's Bolsonaro lumps women, indigenous tribes in new rights ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will abolish the human and women's rights ministries and create a new portfolio called the Women, Family and Human Rights Ministry, his future chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Thursday.

Lorenzoni told reporters lawyer Damares Alves would head the new portfolio that will also take over the Indigenous Affairs agency Funai, which Bolsonaro had considered putting under the farm minister. Alves said indigenous land, a source of constant conflicts with farmers, was a "delicate and controversial issue that would have to be discussed."

