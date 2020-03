This content was published on March 27, 2020 9:38 PM

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a media statement announcing economic measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday returned to criticizing the lockdowns in major cities across the country, saying that the resulting hunger from the economic fallout could be more deadly than the coronavirus it was aimed at combating.

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian economy had been taking off before coronavirus hit.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

