FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will probably leave hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday afternoon and return to Brasilia to resume his duties, his spokesman said.

Bolsonaro had an operation on Jan. 28 to remove a colostomy bag that was attached to his intestine after he was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning for the elections in October.

