This content was published on July 26, 2018 3:02 PM Jul 26, 2018 - 15:02

Geraldo Alckmin of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), a pre-candidate for Brazil's presidential election, arrives on the a Mobility Forum of the National Association of Passenger Carriers on Rails, in Brasilia, Brazil July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (reuters_tickers)

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's five-party centrist coalition has united behind business-friendly presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin, the leader of the Democrats party, ACM Neto, said on Thursday, boosting the chances of a reformist winning the October election. "We are convinced that the only way to pull Brazil out of the pit is to join forces," congressman Paulo Pereira da Silva, leader of the Solidarity party, said at an event where the coalition formally announced its backing for Alckmin. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

