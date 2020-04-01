FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta gestures during a news conference amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil is very worrying, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday, expressing growing concern about the country's supply of protective equipment, medical equipment and ventilators.

The number of confirmed cases is lower so far than the actual number of those infected, he said, adding the health of Brazil's indigenous people, whose habits may facilitate the spread of the virus, is also a big concern.

(Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chris Reese)

