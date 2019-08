This content was published on August 5, 2019 2:55 PM

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias looks on during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Monday that the government's recent accelerated approvals of agrochemicals are not detrimental to food safety and the environment, responding to environmentalist criticisms.

Dias hailed farmers' efforts at preserving land and said faster approval of agrochemicals in Brazil means more technology at the disposal of farmers.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

