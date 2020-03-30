BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilians should maintain maximum social distancing right now to help ease the strain on the health system caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday, adding that churches can open but not hold congregations.

Mandetta, often at odds with President Jair Bolsonaro over how to tackle the crisis, said as long as he is in his post he will take a scientific and technical approach to his work.

Bolsonaro has played down the gravity of the epidemic and criticized lockdown measures by state and city authorities.

(Reporting by Ricardo Britto; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chris Reese)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters