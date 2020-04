This content was published on April 23, 2020 7:44 PM

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro has threatened to resign if President Jair Bolsonaro goes ahead with plans to change the head of the federal police, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Moro is one of the most popular ministers in the government, due to his record in fighting corruption as a federal judge.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Brad Haynes)

