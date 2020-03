This content was published on March 18, 2020 7:28 PM

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts next to Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque as they attend the ceremony marking his 400 days in office at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday a second cabinet member, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, has tested positive for coronavirus.

His National Security Advisor, former General Augusto Heleno, said earlier on Twitter that he had tested positive and was quarantined at home with no symptoms.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chris Reese)

