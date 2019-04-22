This content was published on April 22, 2019 11:05 PM

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro believes there is no reason for the country's truckers to go on strike, his spokesman said on Monday.

General Otavio Rego Barros told reporters in Brasilia that the government's talks with truckers were aimed at securing a good outcome to avoid a strike. A 2018 truckers strike paralysed Brazil's economy, and the government recently pushed state-oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro not to raise diesel prices for fear of fresh strikes.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram