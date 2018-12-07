Brazil's Temer announces 'intervention' in state bordering Venezuela

This content was published on December 8, 2018 12:35 AM

Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives for a breakfast with foreign media at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Friday he had reached an agreement with the governor of Roraima state, Suely Campos, for a federal "intervention" in the state that borders Venezuela.

Temer said via Twitter that he and the governor came to the conclusion that a negotiated intervention would be the best solution to "pacify" the situation in Roraima.

Waves of Venezuelan migrants have been entering the border area in recent months.

It was not immediately clear what the intervention would entail.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up