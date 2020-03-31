BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will extend its border closure with Venezuela for health reasons, but has ruled out closing the border to citizens returning from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Tuesday.

Moro also said he will discuss with Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta what the country's security forces can do in the fight against coronavirus. Mandetta again said that maximum social distancing must be maintained right now to limit the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jamie McGeever)

