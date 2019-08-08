LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria, describing the situation there as "appalling."

"Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a 'conditional' ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behaviour," Raab said on Twitter.

"Attacks on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

