This content was published on August 8, 2019 3:44 PM

Dominic Raab is seen at the Foreign and Commonwealth building after being appointed as the Foreign Secretary by Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria, describing the situation there as "appalling."

"Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a 'conditional' ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behaviour," Raab said on Twitter.

"Attacks on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

