LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government has begun the process of recruiting a new ambassador to the United States to replace the last one who resigned in the summer after he branded President Donald Trump's administration inept.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a job advert has been posted on an internal government website and he believes the candidate can be recruited from within the civil service.

(Reporting by William James; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton)

